US Congressman Shri Thanedar calls for deeper India-US ties, civic engagement

DETROIT: Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Saturday made a strong case for deepening India-United States relations, expanding immigration pathways, and encouraging greater civic participation by Indian Americans, addressing community leaders at the inaugural India Abroad Dialogue in Detroit.

"A strong India-America relationship is beneficial to both countries," Thanedar said in his keynote address, highlighting the strategic, economic, and people-to-people foundations of the bilateral partnership. The event marked the beginning of a 10-city national dialogue series organized by India Abroad in partnership with the Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) and other community organisations.

Representing Michigan's 13th Congressional District, Thanedar praised Indian immigrants for bringing "valuable STEM and entrepreneurial skills" that strengthen the US economy and enhance America's technological competitiveness. He thanked India Abroad for launching the dialogue series, calling it a critical step toward building bridges between policymakers and the Indian American diaspora, which he said remains underrepresented in national politics.

Drawing parallels between Detroit's resurgence and the Indian American experience, Thanedar noted that the city had rebounded significantly since declaring bankruptcy 12 years ago. He described Detroit as a growing global hub for manufacturing and technology, pointing to Michigan's expanding footprint in financial services, digital assets, and advanced manufacturing. He credited immigrants, particularly Indian Americans, for driving economic revival and innovation across the city.

Reflecting on his own journey, Thanedar spoke about his background as a serial entrepreneur who built companies delivering life-saving drugs. That experience, he said, shaped his commitment to supporting immigrant entrepreneurs and understanding the challenges they face.

On foreign policy, the Congressman described India and the US as "natural partners" that share democratic values and key strategic interests, citing cooperation in defence, technology, education, supply chains, and counterterrorism. He highlighted Michigan's role in strengthening bilateral ties through the auto sector, electric vehicle ecosystems, and engineering talent.

Immigration reform featured prominently in his remarks. Calling India a vital source of STEM talent, Thanedar acknowledged concerns over green card backlogs and H-1B visa uncertainties, pledging to continue advocating for reform. He also condemned rising hate and discrimination, referencing his leadership on an Anti-Hinduphobia Resolution to oppose religious intolerance.

Thanedar urged Indian Americans to increase civic engagement through voting and volunteering, stressing that collective participation could amplify the community's influence. With over five million Indian Americans in the US, the India Abroad Dialogue aims to provide a national platform for policy discussions as it continues across major American cities, beginning in Detroit and moving next to Chicago. (IANS)

