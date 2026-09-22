US delays preliminary subsidy ruling on Indian, Turkish stainless pipe imports to December

Washington: The US Department of Commerce has postponed its preliminary decision in a countervailing-duty investigation into imports of welded stainless line and pressure pipe from India, pushing the deadline from October 8 to December 14. The investigation also covers imports of the same product from Türkiye. The postponement took effect on September 21, according to a Commerce Department notice published in the Federal Register.

The cases will examine whether producers and exporters of welded stainless line and pressure pipe in India and Türkiye received government subsidies that could be countered through additional US import duties. Under the original timetable, Commerce was required to issue its preliminary findings no later than October 8. The department extended that deadline after the three US companies that petitioned for the investigations requested additional time.The petitioners are Bristol Pipe and Tube Inc., Felker Brothers Corporation and Primus Pipe and Tube Inc. Their postponement requests were filed on September 10, according to the notice. The companies cited the complexity of the issues being examined and the number of alleged subsidy programmes included in the investigations. They also said respondents had not yet answered Commerce's initial questionnaires. (IANS)

Also Read: Russia has lost control: Donald Trump flags diesel crisis, calls to end Ukraine war