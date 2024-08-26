Tripura's Telecom Recovery Surges to 94% After Devastating Floods

AGARTALA: The Department of Telecommunications is leaving no stone unturned to restore phone and internet services in the flood-hit state of Tripura.

Networks like BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone have managed to restore more than 94 per cent despite all odds.

Restoration of communication has come as much-needed help during the ongoing crisis in case of rescue teams, government officials, as well as general public.

Torrential rains that the state of Tripura had never witnessed in its history caused devastation, particularly from August 19 to August 23. A deluge, never seen before, caused unprecedented flooding and wide disruption.

The floods badly damaged telecom infrastructure and caused extensive service outages. Intervention by the Department of Telecommunications and TSPs ensured that connectivity was restored quickly in a short time.

The DoT has been monitoring it closely with coordination from its unit of the North East LSAs and the telecom providers. More significantly, the local DoT team in Tripura worked in coordination with the State Administration, State Disaster Management unit, and the telecom providers to restore the network early.

Furthermore, the Intra-Circle Roaming was launched in Tripura from August 22-27, 2024, in which customers could get connected to any available telecom network despite their own service provider.

communication equipment in those areas was destroyed, but since then, it has been replaced by the concerned telecom service providers so that the residents as well as the rescue teams stay communicated.

It gave all its customers whose running plans expired in the last few days or were due later, an extended validity of the prepaid plan by 4 days. It extended by 4 days to their customers, who were unable to recharge their prepaid connections in time, the 1.5GB free mobile data per day plus an unlimited calling facility.

Here, in addition, a 30-day bill payment extension on post-paid connections to all customers on all networks is applicable.

Those have gained much importance in strengthening both the beleaguered residents in Tripura and the rescue mission throughout this painful period.