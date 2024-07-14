US: Donald Trump Wounded in Rally Assassination Attempt; PA Man in 20s Suspected

WASHINGTON: Former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday. The attack, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt, has been condemned by top Republicans and Democrats.

The incident caused blood to stream down Trump's face and triggered panic among the thousands of attendees at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Federal investigators have tentatively identified the man who shot at Trump today in Pennsylvania. According to five senior U.S. law enforcement officials, he is around 20 years old and from Pennsylvania.