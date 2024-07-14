US: Donald Trump Wounded in Rally Assassination Attempt; PA Man in 20s Suspected

WASHINGTON: Former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday. The attack, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt, has been condemned by top Republicans and Democrats.
The incident caused blood to stream down Trump's face and triggered panic among the thousands of attendees at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Federal investigators have tentatively identified the man who shot at Trump today in Pennsylvania. According to five senior U.S. law enforcement officials, he is around 20 years old and from Pennsylvania.
A video seems to show the body of a possible shooter on the roof of a building near where people were gathered for Trump’s rally.
Four sources told NBC News' Tom Winter that the video is from the scene of the shooting. Several law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News that the suspected shooter was a man and is dead.
The shooter's identity has not yet been confirmed.
Authorities said that Trump was injured, a spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured during the firing incident. Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social that he was shot in his right ear.
The shooting began shortly after Trump took his place at the podium onstage.
Kevin Rojek, the FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, informed reporters that the attack on Trump today had been formally termed an assassination attempt by the FBI. He mentioned that they did not currently have an identified motive for the incident.
Rojek mentioned that authorities were not yet prepared to identify the shooter immediately. Officials stated that the shooter did not have any identification on him, and investigators are using biometrics to try and confirm his identity.
Trump recently posted a detailed message on his Truth Social account, stating that he was shot by a bullet that went through the upper part of his right ear.
He penned, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
