US draws red line for China's aggression toward Taiwan

Washington DC: In a significant step to counter Beijing’s increasing hostility toward Taiwan, US Senator James Risch (R-Idaho), the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has introduced legislation designed to preemptively target Chinese entities with sanctions if the communist regime uses force against the self-governed island, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the bill, titled the Deter PRC Aggression Against Taiwan Act, aims to establish a China Sanctions Task Force, co-led by the Departments of State and Treasury.

The proposed task force would identify Chinese military and civilian assets for possible sanctions, export restrictions, and other economic countermeasures in the event of an invasion or attempts to subvert Taiwan’s government. Senator Risch stated that China’s coercive tactics are part of a long-term effort to intimidate Taiwan and other regional democracies. “We will not allow our allies to be bullied,” he asserted.

The senator also emphasised that Washington must learn from the sanctions strategy used against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine to effectively deter Beijing.

The legislation specifies that sanctions could be triggered by a range of aggressive actions, including a naval blockade of Taiwan, cyberattacks aimed at disabling its institutions, or attempts to seize its outlying territories, such as the Kinmen Islands, which lie only a few miles from China’s coast. The task force would be responsible for assessing gaps within US agencies, proposing new sanction authorities, and coordinating with international allies to ensure a unified response against China’s provocations. (ANI)

Also Read: Israel, Hamas agree on first phase peace deal; hostages to be released

Also Watch: