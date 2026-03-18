US embassy in Baghdad attacked by drones; Fire breaks out in green zone

BAGHDAD: Facilities inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad's Green Zone caught fire after the embassy was attacked early Tuesday.

Two booby-trapped drones landed within the embassy perimeter and the subsequent explosions sparked a fire visible from outside the complex, a source from Iraq's Interior Ministry told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Sirens were activated immediately across the site during the assault, while the embassy's defence system failed to intercept the incoming drones, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the source.

There were no immediate reports about casualties and the resulting blaze indicates material damage to the facilities.

The embassy was subjected to multiple rounds of attacks from Monday evening to the early hours of Tuesday.

Footage showed a drone detonating just feet from the compound, indicating multiple penetrations of C-RAM defence systems in a single evening. (IANS)

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