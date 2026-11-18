WASHINGTON, DC: A US federal judge on Monday (local time) struck down a Trump administration rule that sought to restrict the duration of stays for foreign students and journalists.

The court order ruled that the policy was "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law". The court vacated the final rule under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), granting the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and denying the government’s (US Department of Homeland Security's or DHS) motion.

"For the foregoing reasons, and the reasons set forth in the Memorandum and Order on Motion for Preliminary Injunction dated September 14, 2026, plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment is GRANTED and defendants’ motion for summary judgment is DENIED," the order signed by District Judge F Dennis Saylor read.

"The Final Rule, entitled Establishing a Fixed Time Period of Admission and an Extension of Stay Procedure for Nonimmigrant Academic Students, Exchange Visitors, and Representatives of Foreign Information Media, 91 Fed. Reg. 44976 (July 17, 2026), is hereby VACATED pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. § 706," it added.

The rule was published in the Federal Register on July 17, 2026. It covered international students holding F visas, researchers, professors and instructors under J visas, and foreign press representatives holding I visas. (ANI)