US: 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Shot Dead in Suspected Theft in LA

LOS ANGELES: Soap opera star Johhny Wactor, famous for playing Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.
According to TMZ, Johnny Wactor’s mother, and the police, the 37-year-old actor was shot on Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles.
Wactor and a friend saw three people trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter before the shooting occurred.
Scarlett Wactor, Johnny Wactor’s mother, informed TMZ that the actor did not resist when he confronted the suspects but was still shot.
The three suspects fled the scene, and information about them has not been released. No arrests have been reported yet.
The LAPD reported that a man was shot and killed around 3:00 am on Saturday near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street.
It is believed that the victim interrupted a theft in progress, as three suspects were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Wacton was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 3:00 am.
The actor known for his appearances in supernatural series like Siberia and Criminal Minds, has passed away, leaving behind his mother and two younger siblings.
Johnny began his acting career in 2007 with the TV show Army Wives. He experimented with various roles before gaining recognition.
Some of his various shows include The Westworld, The OA, MCIS, Station 19, and Hollywood Girl, but his big break came with his roles in General Hospital.
ALSO WATCH: