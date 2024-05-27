US: 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Shot Dead in Suspected Theft in LA

LOS ANGELES: Soap opera star Johhny Wactor, famous for playing Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

According to TMZ, Johnny Wactor’s mother, and the police, the 37-year-old actor was shot on Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

Wactor and a friend saw three people trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter before the shooting occurred.

Scarlett Wactor, Johnny Wactor’s mother, informed TMZ that the actor did not resist when he confronted the suspects but was still shot.

The three suspects fled the scene, and information about them has not been released. No arrests have been reported yet.