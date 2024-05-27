Tripura Sounds Red Alert in 2 districts over Cyclone Remal

Despite the warnings, Tripura is not expected to bear the full impact of Cyclone Remal. The cyclone has made landfall in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, which are quite far from Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister has advised the residents to remain alert. “The state may witness moderate to heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. Both state and district administrations are prepared to tackle the situation. I appeal to the people to remain on high alert during this period,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a series of weather warnings for Tripura has been issued by the Secretary, Disaster management Brijesh Pandey, government of Tripura. He said that Tripura is set to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the night of May 26 to May 29.

The NDRF has been requested to deploy a team to Santirbazar to assist South Tripura and Gomati Districts, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby. The Food Department will ensure the availability of food and essential supplies.

The Fishery Department has alerted fishing communities to avoid lakes, rivers, and reservoirs from May 26 to May 28. The State Government of Tripura urged all citizens to remain calm and assured them that all necessary measures are in place to handle the cyclone's impact.