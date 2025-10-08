US government shutdown disrupts air travel as flight delays

Washington: The US government shutdown has entered its seventh day, with flight delays reported across multiple airports nationwide.

Flights were delayed at airports in New York, Denver and Los Angeles due to shortages of air traffic controllers. Staffing shortages are also being reported in Washington, DC, Newark, New Jersey, and Jacksonville, Florida.

A pilot was preparing to take off from Hollywood Burbank Airport in California on Monday and radioed the air traffic control tower. Instead of the normal exchange about departure, the pilot was told, “The tower is closed due to staffing,” according to audio recorded by LiveATC.net.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the Democrats for the crisis, saying that the opposition party is threatening the well-being of air traffic controllers and their families.

“Our air traffic control workforce deserves to go to work, get paid, and not have the distraction of a government shutdown threatening their well-being and the well-being of their families,” he posted on X.

Military and civilian staff are not being paid during the shutdown, while around 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay. The DoT has halted additional activities like hiring and training of air traffic controllers.

Duffy announced on Monday that a federal program to subsidise air travel to rural areas would run out of funds by the end of the week if the shutdown persists.

“There are many small communities across the country that will no longer have the resources to make sure they have air service in their communities,” he said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated he’s ready to negotiate with Democrats to reopen the government as another funding bill vote in the Senate failed to break the deadlock.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump said, “I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open.” (IANS)

