Washington DC sues Trump administration over National Guard deployment

Washington: Washington DC has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital, the district’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb said.

“We are suing to block the unlawful deployment of National Guard troops to DC,” Schwalb posted on Thursday on social media platform X.

“The forced military occupation of the District of Columbia violates our local autonomy and basic freedoms. It must end.”

The Attorney General’s office argues that the deployment violates the Home Rule Act which grants a local government (like a municipality or a district) the authority to govern itself, exercising powers of governance within its own administrative area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The lawsuit was filed less than one month after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 11 on deploying the National Guard to D.C. to help restore law and order and ensure public safety. Aside from the original 800 National Guard troops, six Republican-led states have supported the President’s effort by sending additional personnel, bringing the total deployment in D.C. to more than 2,000. (IANS)

