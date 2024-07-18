US: Gunman Who Attacked Donald Trump Was Previously Seen as Threat, Disappeared in Crowd

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle informed CNN's Whitney Wild that the Secret Service was solely responsible for implementing security at the rally.

She explained that they had divided areas of responsibility at the site, but emphasized that the Secret Service was entirely responsible for designing, implementing, and executing security measures at that location, as she told CNN on Tuesday evening.

Local law enforcement observed the shooter near the magnetometers on Saturday and found his behavior suspicious, as per a senior law enforcement official.

They broadcasted a message over their radio to monitor him, which was also relayed to the Secret Service. After the shooter moved away from the magnetometers, he was not seen again until people outside the event alerted law enforcement that he was on the rooftop.

According to the head of another law enforcement agency speaking to the media, Butler Township police officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near the rally on Saturday. They located the individual on the roof, where one local officer assisted another in reaching the ledge, as described by Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe.

Upon being spotted, the shooter turned towards the officer who was looking over the ledge and aimed his gun at him. The officer quickly took cover by letting go of the ledge to protect him. Subsequently, the gunman began firing from the rooftop.