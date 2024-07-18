Maharashtra Encounter: 12 Maoists Killed in Gadchilori; Rs 51 L Reward to Commandos

MUMBAI: At least 12 members of the banned Maoist group, the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli during a six-hour operation on Wednesday.

The operation involved 200 police commandos who were airdropped into the dense Wandoli forests near the Chhattisgarh border, despite heavy rain.

The forces fired over 2,000 rounds during the gunfight, making it one of the most intense battles against Maoist insurgents in recent decades.