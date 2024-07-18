Maharashtra Encounter: 12 Maoists Killed in Gadchilori; Rs 51 L Reward to Commandos

MUMBAI: At least 12 members of the banned Maoist group, the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli during a six-hour operation on Wednesday.
The operation involved 200 police commandos who were airdropped into the dense Wandoli forests near the Chhattisgarh border, despite heavy rain.
The forces fired over 2,000 rounds during the gunfight, making it one of the most intense battles against Maoist insurgents in recent decades.
The operation dealt a significant blow to the PLGA in north Gadchiroli, as Laxman Atram, a divisional committee member and the chief of the Tippagarh group, was killed. Sarita Parsa, a female Maoist and member of the Chatgaon committee, was also among the dead.
The death toll for the Maoists may rise, as another body is believed to be somewhere in the jungle. The search will continue on Thursday. Security forces found seven automatic weapons at the site, including three AK-47 assault rifles, two Insas rifles, and a carbine.
The commandos had to deal with severe weather, including crossing five flooded streams, to reach the PLGA camp.
The operation, led by DSP Vishal Nagargoje, was critical because anti-mine combat vehicles couldn't move due to the floods. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a reward of Rs 51 lakh for the commandos.
Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal emphasized the surprise factor, noting that the guerrillas were not anticipating an attack in such harsh weather conditions. He mentioned that the commandos arrived just in time; any delay and they would have been stranded.
SI Satish Patil and C-60 trooper Shankar Potavi were injured in the shootout. They were evacuated with help from the Kanker police in Chhattisgarh and flown to Gadchiroli. Patil, who was shot in the right shoulder, was later transferred to Nagpur.
