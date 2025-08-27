US has ‘incredible cards’ that could destroy China: President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, said the United States will maintain a “great relationship” with China but insisted he would not take actions that could destroy the country.

“We are going to have a great relationship with China...They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don’t want to play those cards. If I play those cards, that would destroy China. I am not going to play those cards,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, he signed an executive order “further modifying reciprocal tariff rates to reflect ongoing discussions with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).” Citing authority under the Constitution and several US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, Trump said the measure was necessary due to continuing talks with China to address “the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns.”

The order builds on Executive Order 14257 of April 2, in which Trump had declared that “conditions reflected in large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits... constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” imposing certain ad valorem duties. Subsequent orders in April 2025, Executive Orders 14259 and 14266, raised tariff rates on PRC imports after Beijing announced retaliatory measures. (ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump nominates loyal aide Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Also Watch: