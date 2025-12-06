US House panel to review India-US strategic partnership on December 10

WASHINGTON: A key US congressional panel will convene a public hearing next week to assess the trajectory of the India-US strategic partnership, with particular attention to the evolving defence, economic, and diplomatic contours of the relationship.

The hearing, titled "The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," has been scheduled for December 10, according to an official hearing notice from the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on South and Central Asia.

Chaired by Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan, the subcommittee will hear testimony from leading analysts who track India's expanding role in the Indo-Pacific.

The announced witnesses include Jeff Smith, Director of the Asian Studies Centre at the Heritage Foundation; Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of ORF America; and Sameer Lalwani, Senior Fellow with the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. (IANS)

