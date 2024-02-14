US: Indian-American Family of 4 Shot Dead in California Home

CALIFORNIA: In a heart-wrenching incident, an Indian-American family of four, including two children, was found dead inside their residence in California, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The victims are Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children, Noah and Neithan.
According to reports, two of the victims were suspected to have died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of the other two remains under investigation.
Police were sent to the family's residence on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on Monday morning for a welfare check, prompted by a lack of response from the occupants.
Upon arrival, officers did not observe any indications of forced entry; however, they discovered an unlocked window, which they used to access the residence.
Authorities also discovered a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine in the bathroom where the adults were recovered.
Preliminary investigation indicated murder-suicide, although they have not ruled out other possibilities at this time.
Hailing from Kerala in India, the family had resided in the United States for nine years. The husband, Anand, was a software engineer while Alice was a senior analyst. The family had moved from New Jersey to San Mateo County two years ago.
Court records revealed that Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, but the legal separation was not finalized.
The San Mateo County Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has assumed investigation control, collaborating with the San Mateo County Crime Lab to gather evidence.
Meanwhile, the bodies have been taken into custody by the San Mateo County Coroner for identification and notification to next of kin.
Over the past month, at least seven individuals of Indian origin have been found dead in the United States. In response, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has assured the US government's dedication to ensuring the safety of Indian students and visitors, committing to maintaining the US as a secure destination.
