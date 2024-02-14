US: Indian-American Family of 4 Shot Dead in California Home

CALIFORNIA: In a heart-wrenching incident, an Indian-American family of four, including two children, was found dead inside their residence in California, reports emerged on Tuesday.

The victims are Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children, Noah and Neithan.

According to reports, two of the victims were suspected to have died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of the other two remains under investigation.

Police were sent to the family's residence on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on Monday morning for a welfare check, prompted by a lack of response from the occupants.

Upon arrival, officers did not observe any indications of forced entry; however, they discovered an unlocked window, which they used to access the residence.

Authorities also discovered a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine in the bathroom where the adults were recovered.