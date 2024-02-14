Assam: 10 Persons Served Life Imprisonment in Witch Hunting Case After 15 Years

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Kamrup district sessions judge’s court on Monday handed down life imprisonment sentences to 10 individuals in a witch-hunting case, after almost 15 years.

The incident occurred during the night of September 5, 2009, at Rajapara near the Assam-Meghalaya border in Palashbari where a couple was allegedly set ablaze by a group of people after poring kerosene on suspicion of witchcraft.

The deceased couple was identified as Bishnu Rabha and Suroshi Rabha.