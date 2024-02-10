US: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Physical Assault in Washington, Probe On

WASHINGTON: In another unsettling occurrence, a 41-year-old executive of Indian-origin passed away in the United States after being assaulted during a dispute outside a restaurant in downtown Washington, just days prior.
The deceased has been identified as Vivek Taneja, president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after he was allegedly assaulted by a man on February 2, 2023.
According to the police report, Taneja was "knocked to the ground by the suspect and struck his head on the pavement."
The occurrence arises amidst a sudden surge in assaults and fatalities involving individuals of Indian descent in the United States.
Based on initial investigations, Taneja engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified male that later escalated into a physical confrontation, reports revealed.
Taneja was knocked to the ground by the assailant, causing his head to collide with the pavement.
Following the clash, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Taneja’s demise is presently under investigation as a homicide.
Meanwhile, The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a homicide on the 1100 block of 15th Street, NW, which took place on February 2nd, reports stated.
The MPD is also providing a reward to individuals who offer information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of those responsible for each homicide within the District.
Earlier this week, an Indian student in Chicago was left with bleeding from his nose and mouth after being assaulted by robbers.
The victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, whose family resides in Hyderabad, was captured in a video pleading for assistance following the attack.
Furthermore, five students of Indian origin have been reported deceased in the US this year. In response to these tragedies, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti emphasized the commitment of the US to ensuring that it remains a safe destination for Indian students.