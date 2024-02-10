US: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Physical Assault in Washington, Probe On

WASHINGTON: In another unsettling occurrence, a 41-year-old executive of Indian-origin passed away in the United States after being assaulted during a dispute outside a restaurant in downtown Washington, just days prior.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Taneja, president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after he was allegedly assaulted by a man on February 2, 2023.

According to the police report, Taneja was "knocked to the ground by the suspect and struck his head on the pavement."

The occurrence arises amidst a sudden surge in assaults and fatalities involving individuals of Indian descent in the United States.