US Intelligence warned Donald Trump of real assassination threat from Iran: Campaign Communications Director

Washington: US Intelligence agencies have briefed former President Donald Trump on the “real and specific” threat to his life allegedly from Iran to “sow chaos” in the country, according to his campaign communications director.

Two apparent assassination attempts have been made on the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate in recent months.

“Former President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” Steven Cheung, Trump's Campaign communications director said late on Tuesday night.

Cheung said that Intelligence officials have identified these “continued and coordinated” attacks which have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure Trump is protected and the November election is free from interference. (IANS)

