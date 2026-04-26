US interventions in Iran, Venezuela driven by oil, ‘doctrine of dominance’: Russian FM

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the United States has openly acknowledged that its military involvement in various nations, including Iran and Venezuela, is driven primarily by an interest in oil.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Lavrov noted that “The United States has officially stated that no one can dictate to it. They only care about their own well-being,” during an interview with Public Television of Russia.

The Russian diplomat further alleged that Washington is prepared to secure its interests through extreme measures, including “coups, kidnappings or murders of the leaders of those countries that have the necessary natural resources for Americans.”

Referencing specific nations, Lavrov stated that, in the cases of “Venezuela, Iran - our American colleagues do not hide that it is oil.” As highlighted by Al Jazeera, he claimed that the US operates under a “doctrine of dominance in the world’s energy markets.”

Lavrov further suggested that such an approach signifies the erosion of international law, arguing that global decisions are no longer bound by legal frameworks but are instead dictated by the notion that “might is right,” Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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