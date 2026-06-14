US-Iran truce deal likely to be finalised in 24 hours: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed that the peace deal between the US and Iran is “closer than ever”, with a deal to be finalised “in the next 24 hours.”

Sharif said that finalisation is likely in the next 24 hours, and technical level talks will follow.

In a post on X, he said, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace.” (ANI)

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