US: Joe Biden Pulls Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the US presidential election race, saying "it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down".

The 81-year-old incumbent US President opted to pull out from his re-election bid amid mounting pressures from the Democrat allies, including former President Barack Obama.

Biden took to X to share that his sole focus would now rest on fulfilling his duties as President and Commander-in-Chief for the remainder of his term which will conclude on January 2025.