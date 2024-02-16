Noida Police Enforces Section 144 Amidst Bharat Bandh for Farmers’ Protest

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddha Nagar police imposed Section 144 across Noida given the Bharat Bandh called by the farmer’s union on Friday.
Police stated that the measures were implemented due to the planned protest march organized by the farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) declared a Bharat Bandh on February 16, citing several undressed demands of farmers. Moreover, the Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parisad has expressed solidarity with the Bharat Bandh.
According to the directive, gatherings of five or more individuals, unauthorized processions, and demonstrations, including political or religious ones, are prohibited.
The order also restricts the use of private drones within a one-kilometer radius of government establishments. It bans the carrying of sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms, and similar items in public places.
Owing to the band, the authorities have also issued traffic restrictions in the district and cautioned commuters traveling to and from Delhi about potential traffic diversions in Noida.
Police have also encouraged the citizens to use the metro rail services “as far as possible” to minimize inconvenience.
The police stated that various programs such as protest demonstrations are planned by SKM and various organizations for Friday. Therefore, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed on February 16 across Noida.
They also announced that intensive checks will be conducted by both Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police. Barriers will be installed on all borders adjoining Delhi from Greater Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar. This will result in increased pressure on vehicular movement, and traffic diversions will be implemented as necessary.
To prevent traffic congestion, the entry of all types of goods vehicles will be limited on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to reach their destination and avoid traffic inconvenience, police said.
Furthermore, BKU leader Pawan Khatana stated that farmers have been encouraged to halt work for a day during the Bharat Bandh to press for their demands with the government.
