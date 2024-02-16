Noida Police Enforces Section 144 Amidst Bharat Bandh for Farmers’ Protest

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddha Nagar police imposed Section 144 across Noida given the Bharat Bandh called by the farmer’s union on Friday.

Police stated that the measures were implemented due to the planned protest march organized by the farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) declared a Bharat Bandh on February 16, citing several undressed demands of farmers. Moreover, the Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parisad has expressed solidarity with the Bharat Bandh.

According to the directive, gatherings of five or more individuals, unauthorized processions, and demonstrations, including political or religious ones, are prohibited.