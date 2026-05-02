US’ latest amendments to draft plan to end war: Iran responds with new proposal

WASHINGTON DC: Iran’s latest proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the ongoing West Asia conflict with the US is a response to recent amendments introduced by Washington to a draft plan aimed at ending the conflict, as reported by Axios. According to Axios, citing sources familiar with the matter, the latest proposal submitted by Iran through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the talks, comes after US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sent a list of amendments on Monday, focusing on reintroducing the nuclear issue into the draft framework. Earlier, the Iranian state media IRNA reported that Tehran had submitted its latest proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the ongoing West Asia conflict with the US.

Tehran handed over the text of its new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday evening, though details of Tehran’s counter-terms have not been fully disclosed.

Axios, citing the source, further reported that one of the proposed US amendments calls for Iran to commit that it will not transfer any enriched uranium from its bombed nuclear facilities or restart any nuclear-related activities at those sites while negotiations are ongoing.

This comes after US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he is inclined to reject the most recent diplomatic overture from Tehran aimed at halting current hostilities, according to a report by CNN.

The Iranian proposal suggests the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring critical concerns regarding its nuclear programme to future discussions.

Sources familiar with the situation told CNN that Trump expressed his reservations during a high-level briefing with national security aides on Monday.

One source noted that Trump is “not likely to accept the plan,” which was formally delivered to Washington within the last few days. Administrative officials have expressed concern that reopening the vital waterway without addressing Iranian nuclear enrichment or its “stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium” would effectively eliminate a significant source of American diplomatic pressure.

However, CNN reported that maintaining the blockade poses its own risks, as the continued closure of the strait is expected to sustain the inflated energy prices that have led to a sharp rise in American fuel costs. (ANI)

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