US launches heavy wave of strikes on IRGC targets in Iran after foiled missile attack

Florida: US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have claimed to carry out a ‘heavy wave of strikes’ against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran on Wednesday (local time), calling the action a response to attempted Iranian missile strikes on US forces in West Asia.

The strikes, completed at 10 p.m. ET on July 29 (Wednesday), targeted IRGC military command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defence sites, and maritime capabilities, according to a CENTCOM press release.

The strikes aimed to "further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries," CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM said that the US action came a day after IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an "attempted surprise attack" on US forces based in West Asia.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," CENTCOM said. (ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump threatens Iran after Tehran strikes US bases in Jordan