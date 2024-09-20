US lawmakers highlight China’s malicious intentions against US, allies in South China Sea

Washington: US lawmaker and the Chairman of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition With China, John Moolenaar has highlighted China’s interventions and malicious intentions of harming the US and countries located in the South China Sea.

Moolenaar, in a statement given on Wednesday said, “I, along with many Americans, believe that, unbridled economic engagement with China would lead to democracy in China and prosperity at home. And that, as we know, has not come to pass. From militarization of the South China Sea to unabashed economic and coercion, market manipulation to flooding our communities with fentanyl, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shown its true colours. The CCP has taken technological tools that we had given them to form new surveillance chains to hold the Chinese people in bondage, they try to extend these chains around the world, including to America itself.”

While highlighting China’s attempted malpractices in the economic field, the US lawmaker stated “They see economics as an extension of politics, one in which they win by eliminating the competition”. Moolenaar in his statement, added that China frequently uses joint ventures and capital investments to manipulate, eliminate and steal market-dominating technology to forcefully capture a country’s business by flooding the country’s market with CCP-backed, cheaper products.

In another event, Secretary of the US Air Force Frank Kendall, in a keynote address given at the Air & Space Forces Association convention in Washington, said, “I’ve been closely watching the evolution of China’s military for 15 years. China is not a future threat; China is a threat today,” (ANI)

