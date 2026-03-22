US may scale back Iran campaign, calls on allies to help secure Hormuz Strait

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is considering “winding down” its military operation against Iran, while calling on South Korea, China, Japan and other countries to get involved in efforts to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post on Friday (local time), claiming that the United States is moving “very close” to achieving the objectives of its military campaign, including destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, its defence industrial base and its navy and air forces, and denying it any ability to gain nuclear arms.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. (IANS)

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