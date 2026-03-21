US-NATO rift widens as Donald Trump calls allies ‘cowards’

New York: The rift between US President Donald Trump and NATO deepened on Friday as he called members of the pact "cowards" and warned that he would "remember" their refusal to help open the Strait of Hormuz. "Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER," he wrote on Truth Social.

He said NATO allies complain about high oil prices but refuse to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a simple military manoeuvre and the single reason for high prices. Trump's stance threatens to unravel NATO, the bulwark of collective Western defence since World War II. He has vacillated on the roles of allies while hurling insults. (IANS)

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