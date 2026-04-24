US President Donald Trump claims infighting between ‘hardliners and moderates’ in Iran

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that there is internal division within Iran's leadership, alleging infighting between "hardliners" and "moderates" in the country's political and military establishment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was struggling to determine its leadership direction and suggested deep internal discord amid diplomatic engagements to find a comprehensive solution to the situation in West Asia. Trump described the infighting as "crazy".

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know! The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" Trump wrote.

He further claimed that the United States maintains strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route. The US president also noted that the control will persist until a deal is reached with Iran.

"We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!" he added.

The remarks come as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over regional security issues and Iran's nuclear programme. (ANI)

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