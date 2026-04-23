US President Donald Trump extends Iran ceasefire, orders blockade to continue

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran and ordered the continuation of a naval blockade, saying Tehran must first present a “unified proposal” before talks can move forward.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), Trump said the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s leadership and internal divisions within Iran’s government.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured… we have been asked to hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump said.

“I have therefore directed our military to continue the blockade… and will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” he added. (IANS)

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