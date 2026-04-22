Military is raring to go: Donald Trump warns of immediate strikes if Iran deal fails

WASHINGTON DC: Escalating his rhetoric to a fever pitch, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signalled that the United States is prepared to launch a massive military offensive against Iran if a comprehensive diplomatic breakthrough is not achieved before the current ceasefire expires.

Speaking with characteristic bluntness, in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, the President made it clear that the grace period for negotiations has reached its limit, leaving the Iranian leadership with a stark choice between a historic settlement or devastating kinetic action.

“The military is raring to go,” Trump stated, emphasising that US forces in the region are in a state of high readiness. “If we don’t have a deal that protects our interests and the world, we are going to bomb. It’s that simple. I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” Trump said during the phone interview.

“But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible,” he added as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday evening.

Referring to potential military targets, Trump said strikes could have significant consequences for Iran. “It’s not my choice, but it will also hurt them. It will hurt them militarily. They use the bridges for their weapons, for their missile movements,” he said, adding that both sides had used the ceasefire period to “restock”.

Trump further said he was not inclined to extend the ceasefire past its scheduled deadline of April 22, noting that the Islamic Republic doesn’t have “a choice”.

“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said.

“We don’t have that much time, because by the time both parties get there, as you know, they just got the okay to go forward, which I knew they were going to do anyway. I don’t think they had a choice. They have to negotiate,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. (ANI)

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