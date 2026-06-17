US President Donald Trump says Netanyahu must be ‘more responsible’ with Lebanon

EVIAN: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vented at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Tel Aviv’s continued strikes on Lebanon, particularly its recent strikes on Beirut, stating that the Israeli PM should be “more responsible” with respect to Lebanon, while suggesting that the issue of Hezbollah could be better handled by Syria.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Trump criticised Israel’s military strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that too many people had been killed in the conflict.

“Israel’s fighting Hezbollah too long. And too many people are being killed. And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they’re not all Hezbollah. That I can tell you,” Trump said.

He further suggested to Israel that Syria should take the lead in dealing with Hezbollah, noting that the President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, would take care of the rebel groups if Israel “can’t do the job without killing everyone”.

“He’ll do the job. Syria will do the job,” Trump said.

Responding to a question on whether he was frustrated with Netanyahu, Trump denied any tensions and said the two leaders continued to maintain a strong relationship.

“No. We had a great relationship. We’re talking about some end details. I didn’t like that he did an attack; you know, there was a very minor little thing with some drones that were released and he ended up doing a very... I saw that attack. I saw where that bomb went,” Trump said. Trump also underscored US support for Israel, asserting that Washington had played a crucial role in ensuring the country’s security.

“Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did. I’ve had a great relationship with Bibi. But now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump Demands Netanyahu Exercise More Responsibility in Lebanon Amid Rising Regional Tensions