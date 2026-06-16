Trump Demands Netanyahu Exercise More Responsibility in Lebanon Amid Rising Regional Tensions

New Delhi: Significant friction has surfaced between the United States and Israel regarding military actions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump has publicly stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to be more responsible" concerning military operations in Lebanon. Expressing his clear disapproval, President Trump remarked that he is "not happy" with how Israel has handled Hezbollah and its ongoing invasion.

This warning comes at a delicate geopolitical juncture, as Iran has explicitly cautioned that any further Israeli attacks on Lebanon, or the ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory, will be treated as a direct breach of Tehran's interim agreement with the United States. In tandem with these warnings, US Vice President JD Vance announced expectations for United Nations nuclear inspectors to return to Iran. Furthermore, Vance emphasised that there would be "no tolls" or disruptions in the critical Strait of Hormuz during a slated 60-day window of diplomatic talks with Tehran.

Despite this mounting international pressure and the framework of the US-Iran diplomatic agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a firm stance. The Israeli leader declared that, regardless of the agreement, Israeli troops will continue their military occupation of southern Lebanon.