US President Donald Trump says Russia, Ukraine want war to end as talks near final stage

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that both Russia and Ukraine want the war between them to end, as negotiations aimed at reaching a peace agreement moved closer to completion following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"Russia wants it ended, everybody wants it ended," Trump told reporters after the talks. "And we want it ended. I want it ended because I don't want to see so many people dying."

Trump said discussions with Zelensky covered nearly all major issues and were part of a broader diplomatic effort that included recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders.

"We've had discussions on just about every subject," Trump said. "We went into great detail today."

He described a phone call with Putin earlier in the day that lasted more than 2 hours and said the Russian leader was open to resolving the conflict. "He wants to see it happen," Trump said, adding that he believed Putin was serious about ending the war.

Zelensky said talks at Mar-a-Lago were built on months of negotiations held across several locations, including Geneva, Miami, and Berlin. "Our teams work not one day, not one week, more than one month," he said.

Security guarantees dominated the discussion, Zelensky said, calling them central to lasting peace. "We agreed that security guarantees is a key milestone in achieving lasting peace," he said.

Trump said Europe would play a major role in providing those guarantees, with US support. "We wanna work with Europe," he said. "They're right there." (IANS)

