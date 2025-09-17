US President Donald Trump slaps $15 billion defamation suit on New York Times

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced that he is suing The New York Times, accusing the American daily of running a “decades-long campaign of lies” against him and serving as a “virtual mouthpiece for the radical Left Democrat Party”.

Trump said he is filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against the publication, which he accused of systematically targeting him, his family, his businesses, and his political movement.

In a statement posted on ‘Truth Social’ on Monday (US time), Trump wrote, “Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a 15 billion dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the radical left Democrat Party.” The Republican leader also attacked the newspaper’s alleged endorsement of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, claiming its placement on the front page amounted to “the single largest illegal campaign contribution, ever.”

“The ‘Times’ has engaged in a decades-long method of lying about your favourite President (me!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our nation as a whole,” he said.

“I am proud to hold this once respected ‘rag’ responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely ‘smearing’ me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts,” Trump stated.

Placing The New York Times’ coverage in the same category as outlets like ABC and CBS, Trump alleged that these organisations had “practised” a long-term pattern of abuse. “This is both unacceptable and illegal,” he stated.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, now! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added. The lawsuit against The New York Times comes on the heels of Trump’s earlier legal actions against other major broadcasters. ABC News had previously settled a lawsuit with Trump by agreeing to make a $15 million donation to the planned Trump Library. That case involved disputes over the language used to describe his liability in the civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. (IANS)

