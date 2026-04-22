US President Donald Trump urges Iran to release eight women ahead of talks

WASHINGTON DC: In a significant diplomatic manoeuvre just hours before a critical ceasefire deadline, US President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian leadership to release eight women reportedly facing execution.

The President framed the gesture as a necessary foundation for upcoming negotiations between the two adversaries.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, President Trump shared a screenshot from social media activist Eyal Yakoby alleging that eight women in Iran were at imminent risk of being hanged.

Yakoby’s post said Iran was “preparing to hang eight women,” and it included photos of the women purportedly facing execution. Directing his message to the Iranian government, Trump urged, “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The plea comes as Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation prepare to engage with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Trump on also accused Iran of violating the ongoing two-week ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran “numerous times” that was imposed in order to halt the over-a-month-long period of hostilities in West Asia, amid negotiations to find a complete solution hangs in balance as the deadline for the fragile truce approaches. (ANI)

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