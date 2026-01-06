US President Donald Trump welfare figures highlight India’s distinct profile

Washington: A set of data tables shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social ranking immigrant welfare recipient rates by country of origin has drawn attention in Washington, with India absent from the two-page list - a gap that underscores the distinct economic profile of Indian immigrants within the broader US immigration landscape.

The figures are presented across two tables and together form a single dataset. They show the share of immigrant households in the United States receiving government assistance. The rates range from above 80 per cent to just under 40 per cent.

Bhutan tops the list at 81.4 per cent. It is followed by Yemen (North) at 75.2 per cent, Somalia at 71.9 per cent and the Marshall Islands at 71.4 per cent. Several other countries also record high levels of welfare participation.

The Dominican Republic and Afghanistan are each listed at 68.1 per cent. Congo appears at 66 per cent, Guinea at 65.8 per cent, and Iraq at 60.7 per cent. A number of Central American, Caribbean, and African countries feature prominently in this group.

Guatemala is shown at 56.5 per cent, Sudan at 56.3 per cent, and El Salvador at 55.4 percent. Honduras appears at 52.9 per cent. Bangladesh is listed at 54.8 percent. (IANS)

