US President Joe Biden slams Donald Trump, says will not bow down to Russia

Washington: US President Joe Biden launched a scathing attack against his November presidential election rival Donald Trump, mentioning the 2021 Capitol riot, and said he will not bow down to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In his State of the Union address, Joe Biden denounced Donald Trump for his recent comments about Russia and NATO, BBC reported.

Stepping up his attack against Donald Trump, Joe Biden said that the latter want to spread resentment in the US but will find no harbour in this country. Joe Biden said Republican was “bowing down” to Vladimir Putin but “I will not bow down.”

He talked about a wide range of issues including Ukraine and NATO, the economy, abortion rights and the US-Mexico border.

The US President said that if reelected, he would work to restore abortion rights nationwide. On the war in Gaza, Joe Biden said it is the fundamental responsbility of Israel to protect innocent civilians.

Joe Biden criticised Hamas and asked the group to release the hostages in Gaza. Joe Biden’s speech drew applause and criticism too.

Donald Trump, in a post on his Truth Social media platform, said State of the Union contained “tremendous misrepresentation and lies” and people know it.

Donald Trump said that the people of the country know that November 5 will be the most important day in our nation’s history.

Texas Republican Monica De La Cruz said, “President Biden tried to say everything is perfect, but we know that is not true.”

Rejecting arguments that the president was too political with his speech, Joe Biden’s ally Delaware Senator Chris Coons said that he was Joe Biden was simply making his case for re-election. Joe Biden displayed energy, hopefulness, and positivity in the speech, Chris Coons said. (IANS)

