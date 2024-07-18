US responsible for breakdown in arms control consultations: China

Beijing: The US side bears full responsibility for the suspension of a new round of arms control and non-proliferation consultations with China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on certain US officials’ accusation against China of refusing to engage in the consultations.

Lin said that for some time, ignoring China’s firm opposition and repeated representations, the US side has continued to sell arms to Taiwan, and taken actions that seriously undermine China’s core interests and damage mutual trust between the two sides, thereby undermining the political atmosphere necessary for continued arms control consultations, reports Xinhua news agency.

“For this reason, China has decided to suspend talks with the United States on a new round of arms control and non-proliferation consultations, and the responsibility for this situation lies entirely with the US side,” Lin said.

China is willing to maintain communication with the United States on international arms control issues on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, but the US side must respect China’s core interests and create necessary conditions for dialogue and exchanges between the two sides, the spokesperson noted. (IANS)

