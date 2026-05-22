US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns against Iran’s Strait of Hormuz toll setup

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning against Tehran’s recent maritime manoeuvres, declaring that Washington will not tolerate any attempt by Iran to control or monetise access to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The warning comes amid reports that Iran is discussing a permanent toll arrangement with Oman for ships transiting the Hormuz, a move Rubio characterised as a direct threat to global trade and freedom of navigation. In an interview with Fox News, the top US diplomat heavily criticised Iran’s efforts to regulate vessel movement through the key maritime corridor, asserting that Tehran cannot “normalise” a system where ships require Iranian approval or payments to pass through the route. (ANI)

Also Read: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says China ‘not in favour’ of militarizing Hormuz