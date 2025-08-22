US slaps sanctions on ICC judges probing Netanyahu, France expresses dismay

Washington: The United States has widened its measures against the International Criminal Court (ICC) over its prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announcing sanctions on a French judge and several others linked to the court’s investigations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) declared sanctions against Judge Nicolas Guillou of France, who is presiding over the case in which the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

In addition, Canadian judge Kimberly Prost was sanctioned in connection with a separate case involving alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan.

Two deputy prosecutors, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal, were also targeted under the new restrictions.

France, whose President Emmanuel Macron had been in Washington just two days before the announcement, reacted sharply, saying it was “dismayed” by the move. A foreign ministry spokesman said the decision was “in contradiction to the principle of an independent judiciary.”

The ICC also denounced the sanctions, describing them as a “flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution.”

The ICC has accused Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Rubio, thanking him for what he called a “decisive act against a smear campaign of lies against the State of Israel” and its military. The ICC has also issued arrest warrants for former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who has since been confirmed killed by Israel. (IANS)

Also Read: Nikki Haley cautions Trump on tariff move, says don’t derail India-US ties

Also Watch: