US States Mark August 15 as India Day, Honouring Indian-American Contributions and Bilateral Ties

NEW DELHI: Ahead of India’s 80th Independence Day, Indian embassies, high commissions, and consulates worldwide are marking the occasion through official proclamations, cultural programmes, civic receptions, and community outreach. In the United States, several states and cities have declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions of Indian-American communities and the strong ties between India and the US. The Consulates General in Seattle, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta have also organised receptions, cultural performances, and heritage programmes.

In Europe, the Embassy of India in Berlin highlighted an Indo-German musical collaboration blending Indian classical and folk traditions with contemporary jazz. In Ankara, the embassy promoted the #HarGharTiranga campaign through community activities. In Hanoi, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa marked the occasion with a commemorative piece highlighting India’s development and the growing India-Vietnam partnership. India became independent from British rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day also recalls the trauma of Partition, which accompanied the country’s freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This year’s event will commemorate 150 years of the legacy of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, and highlight the role of India’s youth in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Around 5,000 special guests have been invited to attend the celebrations. (ANI)

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