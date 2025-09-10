US Supreme Court clears way for ICE immigration raids in Los Angeles

Washington: In a major legal victory for the Trump administration, the US Supreme Court on Monday lifted a lower court injunction that had barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from conducting indiscriminate immigration raids in the Los Angeles area.

The 6-3 decision granted an emergency appeal from the Trump administration, allowing agents to resume operations while the case proceeds in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court majority provided no explanation, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred separately, noting that agents could question based on “common sense criteria” such as day labor employment or limited English proficiency.

Kavanaugh also wrote, “The Judiciary does not set immigration policy or decide enforcement priorities.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by the two other liberal judges, writing, “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low-wage job.” (IANS)

