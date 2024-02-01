US: Tragic Spike in Indian Student Deaths Rocks Cincinnati; Third Case in a Week Raises Concerns

UNITED STATES: In a deeply concerning trend, the United States has witnessed the untimely deaths of three Indian students within a week, casting a somber cloud over the community. The most recent incident involves the mysterious demise of a yet-to-be-identified student in Cincinnati, Ohio, marking the third fatality in just seven days.

Last month, the tragic case of 25-year-old Vivek Saini shook the Indian student community in the US. Saini, who had recently completed his MBA, was brutally murdered by Julian Faulkner, a homeless drug addict. The assailant had been a recipient of Saini's kindness for a brief period before perpetrating the fatal attack.

Adding to the sorrow, Neel Acharya, a double major in computer science and data science at Purdue University, was discovered dead in the past week. The news of Acharya's disappearance had surfaced on social media, and the subsequent confirmation of his death has sent shockwaves through academic circles.

This distressing series of events follows a pattern that has become increasingly worrisome for the Indian student community in the US. Last November, 26-year-old Aaditya Adlakha, a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati, lost his life in a shooting incident in Ohio. Adlakha, specializing in molecular and developmental biology, became another victim in this tragic narrative.

In a separate incident, the life of 18-year-old Akul Dhawan, a freshman majoring in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois, was cut short in January. Dhawan, reported missing in bone-chilling temperatures, was found deceased near the university campus. The autopsy results pointed to hypothermia as the cause of death, further highlighting the vulnerability of international students in extreme weather conditions.

These incidents have prompted renewed concerns about the safety and well-being of Indian students pursuing education in the US. Authorities and academic institutions are urged to address these issues promptly and implement measures to ensure the security of the international student community.