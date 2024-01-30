Indian Student In US Found Dead After Mother Reported Him Missing

INDIANA: Neel Acharya, an Indian computer science and data science student pursuing his education at Purdue University in the US was confirmed dead by University authorities on January 30.

The news of his tragic demise came after his mother Goury Acharya reported her son to be missing since January 28, via a post on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's office, officials were called around 11:30 am on Sunday to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead corpse.