Indian Student In US Found Dead After Mother Reported Him Missing

INDIANA: Neel Acharya, an Indian computer science and data science student pursuing his education at Purdue University in the US was confirmed dead by University authorities on January 30.
The news of his tragic demise came after his mother Goury Acharya reported her son to be missing since January 28, via a post on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).
According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's office, officials were called around 11:30 am on Sunday to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead corpse.
Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found deceased outside Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories on Purdue's campus.
As per social media posts by users claiming to be close to the deceased, Neel's last known location was pinged in the same location where his body was found, according to the university post.
On Sunday, his mother Gaury Acharya had appealed in a post on X,"Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue University. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything."
The Consulate General of India in Chicago responded to her post, saying, "Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel's family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help."
Chris Clifton, interim head of the University's computer science Department, said Neel, a student in the John Martinson Honors College, was a driven individual and academically talented in the university's post.
Meanwhile, Acharya's untimely demise comes just days after the death of another Indian student going by the name of Vivek Saini who had recently earned a MBA degree in the US.
He was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.
