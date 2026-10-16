US Urges Pakistan to Uphold Law Amid Emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Washington: The US State Department has said it expects Pakistani authorities to act within the law as they enforce emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its first public comment on Islamabad's takeover of the province run by Imran Khan's party.

"We expect that local authorities will act in accordance with Pakistani law as they seek to maintain order," a State Department spokesperson said in an email to Voice of America's Afghan service, adding that the department was "aware of the reports."

The comment, reported by VOA on October 14, did not criticise the emergency or the detention of the province's elected chief minister.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari approved emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 11 under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan's Constitution, suspending the provincial government of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a planned march by his supporters. (IANS)

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