Indian Army Debunks Pakistan's False Claims on General Seth's Removal

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday dismissed the fake information being spread on social media by Pakistani handles claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to remove Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth.

The Army said that the claim is "fabricated" and was posted with "malicious intent" by Pakistan-backed social media accounts to create a misleading impression of divisions within the force.

Taking to X, the Indian Army Fact Check said, "Pakistan-linked propaganda accounts are circulating fake claims that PM Narendra Modi is preparing to remove Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth for allegedly speaking against the Chief Election Commissioner. It further alleges that Army officers have been instructed to disobey his orders." (IANS)

Also Read: Indian Army Chief receives Guard of Honour at Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu