Tehran cannot ‘blackmail’ US over Strait of Hormuz: US President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC: Hours after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in less than 24 hours of opening it, US President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to Tehran, asserting that the Islamic Republic has been significantly weakened and is no longer in a position to “blackmail” the America by shutting the waterway.

“They (Iran) have no navy, no air force. They have no leaders; they have nothing. But we are talking to them. They wanted to close the Strait again, as they have been doing for years. They can’t blackmail us. They have killed a lot of people. A lot of your fellow soldiers have been killed over the years by Iran. They have gotten away with murder for 47 years. They are not getting away with it anymore,” Trump said, speaking from his Oval office. (ANI)

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