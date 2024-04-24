US: Vintage World War-II Plane Crashes into Alaska River, No Survivors

ALASKA: In a tragic incident, a Douglas C-54 Skymaster plane crashed into the Tanana River near Farirbanks, catching fire. The plane was carrying two people.

As per preliminary investigation, an Alaska Air Fuel flight transporting fuel under Part 91 regulations crashed into the Tanana River shortly after departing from Faribanks International Airport at around 10 am.

After it took off, the plane crashed about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the airport. As per the Alaska State Troops, it slid down a steep hill on the riverbank and caught fire.