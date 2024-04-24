Assam: ‘This Could be My last Elections’ says Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Congress MP candidate Gaurav Gogoi, while campaigning for party candidate Hafiz Rashid Choudhary in Karimganj on Tuesday said that this Lok Sabha Election could be the final of his life.
Speaking at the election rally, Gaurav Gogoi said, “This election is not like any other. It could be our final election. If the political situation remains the same, then this will be our last election. Through this election, we are working to protect our democracy.”
Talking about his late father, former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi said, “My father served as the chief minister of Assam for 15 years, and during that time, neither our family nor I owned any tea gardens or ran any syndicates. I did not issue any orders for sand or coal contracts. He was a true statesman.”
Criticizing the AIUDF, Gaurav Gogoi added, “We urge you not to give a single vote to AIUDF. We do not support political parties that align with the BJP or talk in favor of CM Sarma. It is important not to waste our valuable votes on them.”
Earlier, Congress MP candidate Rakibul Hussain, in a passionate speech at an election rally in Karimganj supporting party candidate Hafiz Choudhary, highlighted Choudhary’s important role as a link between the Barak and Brahmaputra regions.
Hussain raised doubts about the BJP’s development efforts compared to the contributions of Moinul Haque Chowdhury in the Barak Valley.
He stated that the delimitation process had affected the political rights of Hindus and Muslims in Karimganj.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP's performance, Hussain highlighted unmet promises made to the people of Karimganj. He called on voters to support Hafiz Rashid Chowdhury for victory in the upcoming by-election.
Hussain also stated his intention to contest the MLA's position through legal means and criticized Himanta Biswa Sarma's role in the electoral process.
