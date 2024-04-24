Assam: ‘This Could be My last Elections’ says Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Congress MP candidate Gaurav Gogoi, while campaigning for party candidate Hafiz Rashid Choudhary in Karimganj on Tuesday said that this Lok Sabha Election could be the final of his life.

Speaking at the election rally, Gaurav Gogoi said, “This election is not like any other. It could be our final election. If the political situation remains the same, then this will be our last election. Through this election, we are working to protect our democracy.”

Talking about his late father, former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi said, “My father served as the chief minister of Assam for 15 years, and during that time, neither our family nor I owned any tea gardens or ran any syndicates. I did not issue any orders for sand or coal contracts. He was a true statesman.”